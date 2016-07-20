版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Evoke pharma determined it was out of compliance with some financial covenants under Square 1 Bank agreement

July 20 Evoke Pharma

* On July 19 Co determined that it was out of compliance with some financial covenants under loan and security agreement with Square 1 bank

* Pursuant to credit facility, square 1 agreed to make term loans available to company in a principal amount of up to $4.5 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [EVOK.O ] (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

