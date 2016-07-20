版本:
BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners declares 6.4 pct increase in qtrly distribution

July 20 Shell Midstream Partners Lp :

* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. declares 6.4% increase in quarterly distribution

* Declared a cash distribution of $0.2500 per limited partner unit for Q2 of 2016

* Declared a cash distribution of $0.2500 per limited partner unit for Q2 of 2016

