BRIEF-Estee Lauder says Trottier promoted to global brand president

July 20 Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* Jean-Guillaume Trottier has been promoted to global brand president, Jo Malone London, effective July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

