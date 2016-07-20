版本:
BRIEF-Janssen says Health Canada approves Imbruvica for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia

July 20 Johnson & Johnson :

* Health Canada approves Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for first-line treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

