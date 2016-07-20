版本:
BRIEF-Colony Bankcorp Q2 earnings per share $0.21

July 20 Colony Bankcorp Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* During the second quarter of 2016, the company reported net interest income of $9.53 million compared to $9.25 million Source text: (bit.ly/29TtL4z) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

