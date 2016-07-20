版本:
BRIEF-Sprinklr raises $105 mln at $1.8 bln valuation

July 20 Sprinklr:

* Sprinklr raises $105 million at $1.8 billion valuation

* Sprinklr says funding round, which brings company's total funding to $239 million, was led by Temasek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

