BRIEF-Sify Technologies reports net profit for quarter of 125 million rupees

July 20 Sify Technologies Ltd :

* Revenue for quarter was INR 4170 million, an increase of 22% over same quarter last year

* Net profit for quarter was INR 125 million, an increase of 47% over same quarter last year

* Sify technologies ltd says EBITDA for quarter was INR 622 million, an increase of approximately 7% over same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)