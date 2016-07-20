版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission approves Martin & Martin-Nestlé deal

July 20 S.Africa's Competition Commission:

* Commission has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Martin & Martin intends to acquire target business of Nestlé

* Recommended to Competition Tribunal that merger whereby EOH intends to buy Aptronics be approved without conditions

* Approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Intelichem intends to acquire Meridian and Synovatech Source text:(bit.ly/2aaAdUt)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐