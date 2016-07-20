版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt increases number of directors from 8 to 9 members

July 20 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co :

* On July 18 board increased number of directors from eight to nine members and appointed Tracey D. Weber to board Source text : bit.ly/29LB9xu Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

