BRIEF-GFK Resources signs a new agreement with Adventure Gold

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 GFK Resources Inc :
* Deal in exchange for issuance of a total 3 million common shares of company
* Says following an extensive internal review, that company has signed a new agreement with Adventure Gold Inc
* Says option agreement with Adventure Gold dated December 11, 2013 regarding Casa-Cameron project has been terminated
* Says agreed to purchase from Adventure Gold three properties forming part of Casa Cameron project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.