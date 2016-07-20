版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-Organovo on track to commercialize kidney tissue in Q3 2016

July 20 Organovo Holdings Inc :

* On track to commercialize its second tissue, kidney proximal tubule, in third calendar quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐