BRIEF-Tecogen gets additional project wins from a major multi-national energy service company

July 20 Tecogen Inc :

* Says additional project wins from a major multi-national energy service company

* Tecogen Inc says total combined deal value for projects is approximately half a million dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

