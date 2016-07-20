BRIEF-Ultratech to adopt a plan to repurchase its stock

July 20 Ultratech Inc Says Intends To Adopt A Plan To Repurchase Its Stock Under Rule 10b5

* Ultratech inc says expects to use cash on hand to fund any repurchases

* 1

* Shares to be repurchased under 10b5-1 plan would be part of repurchase program authorized by co's board on october 28, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)