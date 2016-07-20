版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Rennova Health acquires Hartford Healthcare's interest in Genomas

July 20 Rennova Health Inc :

* Rennova Health acquires Hartford Healthcare Corporation's interest in Genomas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐