BRIEF-Milestone Scientific files 510(K) application for marketing clearance of epidural instrument, disposables in U.S.

July 20 Milestone Scientific Inc :

* Milestone Scientific files 510(K) application for marketing clearance of the epidural instrument and disposables in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

