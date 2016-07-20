版本:
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance expands executive & professional lines for financial institutions in Canada

July 20 Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

* Berkshire Hathaway specialty insurance expands executive & professional lines for financial institutions in Canada

* Named Andrew Knight as national director of financial institutions, executive & professional lines, in Canada Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

