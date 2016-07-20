版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 22:42 BJT

BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics shares open about 27 pct above IPO price in debut

July 20 (Reuters) -

* Audentes Therapeutics Inc shares open at $19.00, above IPO price of $15.00 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐