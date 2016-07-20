版本:
BRIEF-U.S. General Services Administration extends Networx contracts with Verizon

July 20 Verizon Communications Inc:

* U.S. General Services Administration awarded extensions to Verizon for contracts held by co under agency's Networx program

* Networx contract extensions feature a one-year base period and two one-year options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

