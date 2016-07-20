版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 23:02 BJT

BRIEF-Scholastic sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/shr

July 20 Scholastic Corp :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

