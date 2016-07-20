版本:
BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves deals by Santam Ltd, Nestle

July 20 S.Africa's Competition Tribunal

* Approves Santam Limited and ABSA Insurance Company Limited intermediate commercial line business deal

* Approves Nestle S.A. (Nestle) and R and R Ice Cream Public Limited Company deal

* Approves KKR DVB Aviation Capital Ltd and Aercap Holdings N.V. deal in respect of a portfolio of 37 aircraft Further company coverage:

