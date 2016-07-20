BRIEF-IHS Markit says EC formally adopted a set of commitments agreed to by co

July 20 Ihs Markit Ltd

* Says on July 20, 2016, the EC formally adopted a set of commitments agreed to by and legally binding on IHS Markit

* Management does not expect final commitments to have a material adverse effect on IHS Markit

* IHS Markit says agrees to obligations regarding governance of index advisory committees for CDX, iTraxx CDS indices and the licensing of these indices