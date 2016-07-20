版本:
BRIEF-United Airlines, TSA to modernize airport screening experience for customers at hub cities

July 20 United Airlines

* Will debut automated lanes at newark liberty international airport this fall

* In collaboration with TSA, will install automated security lanes, add permanent tsa precheck enrollment centers

* Airline plans to install additional automated lanes at its hubs in Chicago And Los Angeles later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

