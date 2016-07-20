版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Wal-Mart publishes update on work on Walmart Sustainable Chemistry Policy

July 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc :

* Published progress update on work on Walmart Sustainable Chemistry Policy; update includes progress on removing 8 high priority chemicals Further company coverage:

