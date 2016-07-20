版本:
BRIEF-Viracor-IBT Laboratories's Zika Virus RT-PCR test receives emergency use authorization from FDA

July 20 Viracor-IBT Laboratories:

* Received emergency use authorization from u.s. food and drug administration (FDA) for its zika virus real-time RT-PCR assay

* Zika virus real-time RT-PCR assay has been approved by New York State Department Of Health Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

