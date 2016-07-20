BRIEF-Finjan says provides update in Finjan v Blue Coat litigation

July 20 Finjan Holdings Says Current Order Regarding Post

* Says court also granted finjan's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest

* Finjan holdings says earlier on aug 5, 2015, jury returned verdict that blue coat infringed 5 of co's patents and awarded finjan $39.5 million in damages

* Says provided an update in finjan, inc. v. Blue coat systems, inc

* Judgment motions dated july 18, 2016, leaves jury's findings of infringement and damages intact