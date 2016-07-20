版本:
BRIEF-Northern Trust raises quarterly dividend

July 20 Northern Trust Corp

* Northern trust announces increased quarterly dividend

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on october 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

