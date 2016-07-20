版本:
BRIEF-Xoma wins EU "orphan drug" status for hyperinsulinism drug

July 20 Xoma Corp

* Xoma 358 is in phase 2 development for chi with clinical sites in united states and european union (eu) actively enrolling patients

* Xoma receives orphan drug designation in the european union for xoma 358 for treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

