版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Alterra Power to buy 20 MW solar portfolio

July 20 Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra Power agrees to acquire 20 MW solar portfolio

* Both projects are contracted under long-term, investment-grade power purchase agreements

* Reached deal with Inovateus Solar Llc to buy 80 pct ownership interest in two-project 20 mw(dc) portfolio of solar farms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

