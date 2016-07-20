版本:
BRIEF-Aurcana receives payment for oil & gas leases

July 20 Aurcana Corp

* Unit entered into a term assignment agreement with a privately-owned, texas-based oil and gas firm

* Aurcana receives payment for oil & gas leases

* Three contiguous oil and gas leases have been assigned by sai to assignee for 3 -year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

