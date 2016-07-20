版本:
BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp declares qtrly dividend, increasing dividend to $0.10/shr

July 20 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc :

* On July 19, board declared quarterly dividend on common stock increasing dividend to $0.10 per common share - SEC filing

* $0.10 dividend reflects an increase of 11.1% over $0.09 quarterly dividend paid throughout fiscal 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/29LFAZz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

