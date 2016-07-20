BRIEF-OM Asset Management AUM of $218.8 billion as of June 30

July 20 OM Asset Management Plc :

* Outstanding indebtedness from third party borrowings was $50.0 million as of June 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* As of June 30, 2016, OM Asset Management Plc had AUM of $218.8 billion, an increase of $0.8 billion, versus AUM as of march 31, 2016