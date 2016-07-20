版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Halliburton says confident N. America margins will return to double digits -CONF CALL

July 20 Halliburton Co:

* Halliburton says it is confident N. America margins will return to double digits

* Expects to reach cost savings run rate of $1 bln going into 2017 - Conference Call

* Says 20 pct of horsepower capacity removed from market

* Says expect revenue decline in Latin America in mid-teen pct

* Says believes pricing will recover as activity recovers Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐