公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment signs agreement for development of second theme park in china

July 20 Six Flags Entertainment Corp :

* Signing of letter agreement for potential development of second Six Flags-branded theme park in China and water park Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

