BRIEF-HP Inc says board declared a cash dividend of $0.124 per share

July 20 HP Inc :

* HP Inc says board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.124 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

