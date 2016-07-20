版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 23:39 BJT

BRIEF-Halliburton sees Eastern Hemisphere activity to decline over rest of the year

July 20 Halliburton Co :

* Anticipate Eastern Hemisphere activity to decline over the balance of the year - Conf Call

* Says sees no immediate impact from Brexit - Conf call Further company coverage:

