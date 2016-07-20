版本:
BRIEF-Merit and Ancor Sell Bakewise Brands to Yamazaki Baking Co

July 20 Ancor capital partners

* Co, Merit capital partners announce sale of Macedon, new york-based Bakewise brands to Yamazaki Baking co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

