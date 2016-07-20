版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Algoma says arbitration tribunal rules in favour of co

July 20 Algoma Central Corp

* London, UK Arbitration Tribunal Hearing Contract Dispute Between Algoma, Nantong Mingde Heavy Industries Has Found In Favour Of Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

