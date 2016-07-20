版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Halliburton says reduced headcount by almost 9 pct globally in Q2

July 20 Halliburton Co

* During the second quarter, Halliburton further reduced its headcount by almost 9 percent globally - spokeswoman Further company coverage:

