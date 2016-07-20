版本:
BRIEF-Greene County Bancorp announces increased cash dividend

July 20 Greene County Bancorp Inc :

* Greene County Bancorp, Inc announces increased cash dividend

* Dividend reflects annual cash dividend rate of $0.38/share which represents 2.7% increase from previous annual cash dividend rate

* Board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

