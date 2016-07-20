BRIEF-Temenos Group Q2 EBIT up 115 pct at $28.9 million

July 20 Temenos Group AG :

* IFRS EBIT was $28.9 million in Q2. Non-IFRS EBIT was $38.7 million in Q2 2016, 19 pct higher than in Q2 2015 in constant currencies

* Q2 non-ifrs EBIT up 19 pct (c.c.) and IFRS EBIT up 115 pct (c.c.) y-o-y

* IFRS revenue for Q2 was $153.6 million, up from $127.1 million in Q2 2015

* Reconfirms its outlook for year Source text: bit.ly/2a0rAtt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)