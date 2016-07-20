版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 23:48 BJT

BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners settles with U.S. DOJ and U.S. EPA on Marshall and Romeoville incidents

July 20 Enbridge Energy Partners Lp

* Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. settles with U.S. Department Of Justice and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Marshall and Romeoville incidents

* "We accept civil penalties and enhanced safety measures in decree" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

