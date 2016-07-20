版本:
BRIEF-Elmira Savings Bank reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.30

July 20 Elmira Savings Bank :

* Elmira Savings Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30

* Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $4 Mln vs $3.7 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

