版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 00:07 BJT

BRIEF-Kroger announces merger of Axium Pharmacy and Modern HC Holdings

July 20 The Kroger Co

* Kroger announces merger of Axium Pharmacy and Modern HC Holdings to create a combined specialty pharmacy

* Says deal to create a combined specialty pharmacy that will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kroger Co

* Financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐