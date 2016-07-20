版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Arrow Financial posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.51

July 20 Arrow Financial Corp :

* Diluted earnings per share for Q2 rose 4.1 pct year over year to $0.51 from $0.49

* Says assets under trust administration and investment management at June 30, 2016, increased by $3.9 million, or 0.3 pct

* Qtrly net interest income $18 million versus $16.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐