公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-AB InBev won U.S. antitrust approval for SABMiller deal-Bloomberg, citing sources

July 20 (Reuters) -

* AB InBev won U.S. antitrust approval for SABMiller deal after maker of Budweiser agreed to give up ownership of Miller brand - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/29VPMgv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

