BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical will spend 5 billion yen to open a plant in Ichihara

July 20 (Reuters) -

* Sumitomo Chemical will spend 5 billion yen ($46.9 million) to open a plant in Ichihara, Chiba prefecture for making polyethersulfone - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Chemical's facility is to debut by March 2018- Nikkei

* Nippon Carbon is building a 6 billion yen plant in Toyama Prefecture with partners such as General Electric to produce silicon carbide fibers - Nikkei

* Nippon Carbon plans to launch mass production by the end of this year - Nikkei