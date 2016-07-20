版本:
BRIEF-Daikin Industries to build air conditioner factory in Vietnam - Nikkei

July 20 Nikkei:

* Daikin Industries to build production center for home air conditioners in Vietnam; plant expected to cost slightly more than $93.6 mln - Nikkei

* Daikin Industries says production at Vietnam plant will start in 2018 with annual capacity of around 500,000 AC units - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/29Vd4j2 Further company coverage:

