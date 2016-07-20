版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 02:50 BJT

BRIEF-Walt Disney says it has filed for a debt shelf, size undisclosed

July 20 Walt Disney Co

* Says it has filed for a debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29W7RIz Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐