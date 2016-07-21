BRIEF-United Rentals announces redemption of 7.375% senior notes due 2020

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 20 United Rentals Inc
* United rentals inc says notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 103.688% of principal amount of notes
* Expects to use borrowings of $211 million under senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to redeem notes,pay related expenses
* Its unit to redeem all of outstanding $200 million principal amount of its 7.375% senior notes due 2020 on august 19, 2016
* United rentals announces redemption of 7.375% senior notes due 2020
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday