BRIEF-C&J Energy Services commences voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 C&J Energy Services Ltd :
* C&J Energy Services commences voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code
* Fully expects operations to continue as normal throughout court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Lenders that beneficially own or manage greater than 83 pct of debt outstanding under co's credit facilities are parties to RSA
* Reorganization cases contemplate implementing previously announced restructuring support agreement that co had with its lenders
* Currently estimates that it will emerge from Chapter 11 reorganization within approximately 130 to 180 days
* Says will issue one series of seven-year warrants to existing common stockholders, at a strike price of $1.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)