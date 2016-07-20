BRIEF-C&J Energy Services commences voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11

July 20 C&J Energy Services Ltd :

* C&J Energy Services commences voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code

* Fully expects operations to continue as normal throughout court-supervised financial restructuring process

* Lenders that beneficially own or manage greater than 83 pct of debt outstanding under co's credit facilities are parties to RSA

* Reorganization cases contemplate implementing previously announced restructuring support agreement that co had with its lenders

* Currently estimates that it will emerge from Chapter 11 reorganization within approximately 130 to 180 days

* Says will issue one series of seven-year warrants to existing common stockholders, at a strike price of $1.55 billion